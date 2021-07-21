Grammy® Winner from India, Ricky Kej, and Rock legend Stewart Copeland (The Police) release 'Divine Tides'

Eight of the nine songs in 'Divine Tides' features an accompanying music video. The first music video ' Himalayas ' was released on the 7 th of July 2021, and has already crossed half a million views on YouTube. Filmed at an elevation of over 12,000 feet, this video showcases the pristine beauty and the spiritual aura of the Himalayas. Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland will be taking over the popular Spotify playlist 'Fusion Finds' for a week after the release of 'Divine Tides'.

A tribute to the magnificence of our natural world and the resilience of our species, 'Divine Tides' features a diverse musical canvas of soundscapes, melodies, lush ambient textures and pulsating rhythms, all woven together by these two master craftsmen. Ricky Kej's previous album 'SHANTI SAMSARA', was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande in the presence of World Leaders at the United Nations COP21 Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015. Following this, Ricky composed the music for two-time National Award-winning film 'Wild Karnataka'.

"I had been working on a follow-up to my Grammy® winning album 'Winds of Samsara' and had cataloged some of my favorite melodies. Recordings were delayed because of a relentless touring schedule and then the 2020 pandemic hit. Strict lockdowns presented an opportunity to spend more time in the studio. I was privileged and honored to collaborate on a song with Stewart Copeland in 2016. With the support of industry veterans Ralph Simon and Tarquin Gotch, I mustered up the courage to ask him to collaborate with me yet again; this time on a complete album. What followed was one of the best, most fulfilling personal and musical experiences I could have ever asked for. Stewart is not only a living legend but an extremely humble human being, filled with positive energy that pushed us to deliver our very best for 'Divine Tides'."

"One day during the Apocalypse I got a call from Ricky Kej about making an album. He had assembled an amazing collection of exotic musicians, or perhaps I should say, deeply traditional musicians, in the exotic context of his inspired production style. The flow of ideas soon became a torrent of recording and music. The spiritual ambience (not something that I'm generally known for) infused my aggressions upon inanimate objects with loving passion. The timpani were ringing! The crotales were singing! Making this record has been a unique adventure in both music and divine awareness."

Ricky Kej is a Grammy® Award Winner, US Billboard #1 artist, GQ Hero 2020, an internationally renowned Indian Music Composer and Environmentalist. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva. Ricky has won more than 100 music awards in over 20 countries. He has been named 'United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist' and also the 'Youth Icon of India'. Ricky is the UNESCO MGIEP 'Global Ambassador for Kindness', UNCCD 'Land Ambassador', UNICEF 'Celebrity Supporter' & Ambassador for 'Earth Day Network'.

Stewart Copeland is a 5- time Grammy® Award-winning American musician and composer. He is the founder and drummer of the British rock group 'The Police' who have sold over 75 million albums worldwide. According to MusicRadar, "Copeland's distinctive drum sound and unique style make him one of the most famous drummers ever behind the drum set." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Police in 2003, the Modern Drummer's Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Classic Drummer's Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2016, Copeland was ranked in the top ten on Rolling Stone's 'Greatest Drummers of All Time'. He has also composed music for over 50 Hollywood movies including the Oscar winning film 'Wall Street'.

