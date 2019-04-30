Grammy-Winning Artists Answer Earth's Call

ASPEN, Colo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17-19, Earth's Call, a new nonprofit organization that finds and funds innovative solutions to fight the climate crisis, will convene world-famous musicians, environmental experts, and youth leaders to "answer Earth's Call" and draw attention to world-saving ideas. Earth's Call passionately supports such ideas through unique collaborations and partnerships, and it has already committed $50 million to such efforts.

To inspire others to join the cause, Grammy-winning artists Colbie Caillat, Anthony Hamilton, Mickey Hart, Patti LaBelle, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Alan Parsons — along with the Compton Kidz Club and the Earth's Symphony Orchestra, the latter led by Grammy-winning conductor Cheche Alara — will perform at the Benedict Music Tent, home of the Aspen Music Festival and School. The venue, nestled among Aspen groves — one of the Earth's largest living organisms — was chosen to immerse, educate, and inspire guests to hear Earth's Call.

Earth's Call was created around the belief that many of the most hopeful solutions to fight climate change get too little funding and attention — while those with funds and attention often struggle to connect with true innovators. Earth's Call will be a financial catalyst for deserving environmental pioneers, so they can concentrate on solving humanity's most complex and immediate problem: rising global temperatures.

The Earth's Call experience on May 17-19 celebrates the launch of this mobilizing movement, which will continue and grow following the event. Earth's Call has adopted the collaborative framework of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has already formed a cornerstone partnership with Lever for Change , a new affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, to which Earth's Call has committed $50 million, specifically to fund vetted solutions to fight the climate crisis.

Additionally, Earth's Call is exploring partnerships with other key nonprofits, ranging from organizations researching soil regeneration to youth-oriented innovation labs formed to support the UN's SDGs.

The concert will anchor the three-day immersive experience of sight and sound. Highlights for the weekend in and around Aspen include:

Saturday, May 18 : The concert, from 7-9:30 pm MT ( 9-11:30 pm ET ), live streamed at supportearthscall.org , will feature world-renowned artists and inspirational talks from messengers of conscience, along with immersive visual effects produced by Batwin + Robin, the video artists behind wildly popular Broadway productions, interactive museum experiences, and awe-inspiring events.

: The concert, from ( ), live streamed at , will feature world-renowned artists and inspirational talks from messengers of conscience, along with immersive visual effects produced by Batwin + Robin, the video artists behind wildly popular Broadway productions, interactive museum experiences, and awe-inspiring events. Sunday, May 19 : A full-day of specially curated, environmentally focused events for guests ( 9 am-5 pm MT ), "Harmonizing the Future" will feature topical breakout sessions, panel discussions, nature activities, performances, and more. Attendees will have unique opportunities to engage with some of the world's foremost experts and help co-create a flourishing future.

For a full run-of-show, speaker and performer list, and more information on Earth's Call, please contact Mitch Salzstein at mitchell.salzstein@earthscall.org (847-917-8870) or visit supportearthscall.org .

SOURCE Earth's Call

Related Links

https://supportearthscall.org

