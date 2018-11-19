GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival presents the first opera by a woman composer, Francesca Caccini's Alcina

Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production featuring Concertmaster Robert Mealy, choreography by Melinda Sullivan, and costumes designed by Anna Watkins. The dynamic cast of 15 singers features many BEMF favorites, including soprano Shannon Mercer (Alcina), praised for "the lyric beauty and surprising power of her voice" (Salt Lake Tribune), tenor Colin Balzer (Ruggiero), mezzo-soprano Kelsey Lauritano (Melissa), and more, alongside the 12-member BEMF Chamber Ensemble.

Tickets for Boston are priced at $25, $45, $55, $75, and $125 each, and can be purchased at www.BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. Tickets for New York are priced at $55 for Morgan members and $65 for non-members, and can be purchased at www.themorgan.org/bemf and 212-685-0008 ext. 560.

