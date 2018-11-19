GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival presents the first opera by a woman composer, Francesca Caccini's Alcina
The all-new opera production comes to Boston and New York starting Thanksgiving weekend
BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRAMMY Award-winning Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Opera Series returns on Thanksgiving weekend with the first opera by a woman composer, Francesca Caccini's Alcina. A contemporary of Monteverdi, Caccini was one of the most important musical figures in Florence. In 1625 she created Alcina, a brilliant entertainment, full of wit and magic, with a demanding title role first sung by the composer herself. BEMF will offer four performances of this all-new production: Saturday, November 24, 2018 and Sunday, November 25, 2018 at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall (30 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA, USA) and Monday, November 26, 2018 and Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Morgan Library & Museum (225 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, USA).
"Women have been shaping the world of opera from the very beginning," offers Executive Director Kathleen Fay. "As more and more women are finding their voice in opera, whether as artists, producers, patrons, or composers, it is exciting to be reminded that this is not a new phenomenon. We have been here for nearly 400 years, and we are only getting started!"
Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production featuring Concertmaster Robert Mealy, choreography by Melinda Sullivan, and costumes designed by Anna Watkins. The dynamic cast of 15 singers features many BEMF favorites, including soprano Shannon Mercer (Alcina), praised for "the lyric beauty and surprising power of her voice" (Salt Lake Tribune), tenor Colin Balzer (Ruggiero), mezzo-soprano Kelsey Lauritano (Melissa), and more, alongside the 12-member BEMF Chamber Ensemble.
Tickets for Boston are priced at $25, $45, $55, $75, and $125 each, and can be purchased at www.BEMF.org and 617-661-1812. Tickets for New York are priced at $55 for Morgan members and $65 for non-members, and can be purchased at www.themorgan.org/bemf and 212-685-0008 ext. 560.
ABOUT THE BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).
