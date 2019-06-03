GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival presents the North American premiere of Agostino Steffani's 1691 opera, Orlando
The fully-staged production is the centerpiece of a weeklong celebration of Early Music, June 9-16, 2019 in Boston, MA
BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival takes audiences on a journey to a fantastical world of wizards and dragons in the fully staged North American premiere of Agostino Steffani's 1691 opera Orlando generoso. The valiant knight Orlando travels to distant China in search of his love, Princess Angelica. When she rejects him, he spirals into self-doubt and madness in a psychological drama full of magic and mystery. Based on Ludovico Ariosto's 16th-century epic, Orlando is a profound masterpiece that deconstructs medieval myths to examine deeply human themes of desire, love, and jealousy. BEMF will offer four performances, June 9, 12, 14, and 16, 2019 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (219 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, USA).
"Ariosto's 16th-century epic poem was a rip-roaring tale of romance, intrigue, exoticism, and magic, and was as popular with Baroque audiences as Game of Thrones is today!" offers Musical Co-Director Stephen Stubbs. "Steffani, in his most acclaimed opera, gave musical wings to this beloved tale and crafted one of opera's earliest portraits of madness within a dreamscape of enchanted castles and far-off lands."
Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production featuring Concertmaster Robert Mealy, Dance Director Melinda Sullivan, choreography by Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière, costumes designed by Anna Watkins, and sets designed by Gilbert Blin. Hailed for his "shining quality and deep sensitivity" by The New York Times, GRAMMY winner Aaron Sheehan stars in the title role, leading a cast of internationally renowned singers, dancers, and instrumentalists.
Tickets are priced at $30, $60, $80, $110, $145, and $250. Ticket packages are available through the BEMF Box Office at 617-661-1812 or BEMF.org; individual tickets are available through the Box Office at the Cutler Majestic Theatre at EmersonTheatres.org or 617-824-8000.
ABOUT THE BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:
Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).
