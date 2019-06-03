GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival presents the North American premiere of Agostino Steffani's 1691 opera, Orlando

Musical Directors Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Stage Director Gilbert Blin lead the production featuring Concertmaster Robert Mealy, Dance Director Melinda Sullivan, choreography by Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière, costumes designed by Anna Watkins, and sets designed by Gilbert Blin. Hailed for his "shining quality and deep sensitivity" by The New York Times, GRAMMY winner Aaron Sheehan stars in the title role, leading a cast of internationally renowned singers, dancers, and instrumentalists.

Tickets are priced at $30, $60, $80, $110, $145, and $250. Ticket packages are available through the BEMF Box Office at 617-661-1812 or BEMF.org; individual tickets are available through the Box Office at the Cutler Majestic Theatre at EmersonTheatres.org or 617-824-8000.

ABOUT THE BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Recognized as the preeminent early music presenter and Baroque opera producer in North America, the Boston Early Music Festival offers diverse programs and activities, including Award-winning opera recordings, an annual concert series in Boston and New York, and a biennial week-long Festival and Exhibition recognized as the "world's leading festival of early music" (The Times, London).

