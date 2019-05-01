Grand Bahama Power Company Selects Landis+Gyr for Smart Grid Project

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SWISS: LAND.SW) and Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC), a subsidiary of Emera Inc., have reached an agreement covering advanced metering and intelligent grid technology to support the utility's grid modernization strategy.

GBPC will deploy Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect solution to include advanced electricity meters, distribution automation devices and meter data management. The utility selected Landis+Gyr's multipurpose IoT network for its ability to address additional current and future applications, such as distribution automation, renewable resource integration and smart street lighting. Landis+Gyr's MDMS platform will be utilized as the central engine for validation and system-wide integration of metering data.

"We've identified a number of ways smart grid technology supports our commitment to enhancing our customer's experience," said Delano Arthur, Director of Grid Solutions at GBPC. "Our goals with this project are to aid customers in better managing their energy usage, effectively detect and address outages and power quality issues and lay a foundation that can support the integration of renewable energy resources."

The initial stage of this project began in early April of this year, with full deployment scheduled to begin in 2020.

"We look forward to working with GBPC on a variety of initiatives related to this project. From reliability improvements to upgrading efficiency, the benefits for the utility and energy consumers are well proven," said Gina Garner, Vice President and Regional General Manager at Landis+Gyr.

The Gridstream Connect platform blends flexible network communication options with intelligent grid-edge devices, sensors and meters, providing utilities and consumers information, control and automation for improved energy management.

About Grand Bahama Power Company

GBPC is a vertically-integrated utility and sole provider of electricity on Grand Bahama Island. A subsidiary of Emera Inc, the utility has a gross generating capacity of 98 MW and supplies safe and reliable power to Grand Bahama's 19,000 customers. For more information visit gb-power.com.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios of products and services to address complex industry challenges, the company delivers comprehensive solutions for the foundation of a smarter grid, including smart metering, distribution network sensing and automation tools, load control, and analytics. Landis+Gyr operates in over 30 countries across five continents. With sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, the company employs c. 6,000 people with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. More information is available at landisgyr.com.

