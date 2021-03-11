Grand Canyon University to surpass 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations at Point of Dispensing site

PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University expects to administer its 50,000th COVID-19 vaccination today at its Point of Dispensing (POD) site for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Since opening the volunteer-driven POD on Jan. 26, GCU is averaging more than 1,300 vaccines per day and has regularly exceeded 1,700 per day during the past two weeks. After administering a new daily high of 1,968 vaccines on Wednesday, GCU expects to surpass 50,000 this afternoon.

"This milestone reflects our continued efforts to impact those in our surrounding community and be part of the COVID-19 solution in Arizona," said GCU President Brian Mueller. "We could not have done this without the incredible faculty, staff and student volunteers who answered the call to serve these past seven weeks and care for others in our neighborhood. We remain committed to operating our site as long as the County needs us."

GCU's POD is unique in that 1) the University is operating it free of charge to Maricopa County, 2) it is run almost completely by GCU volunteers who assist clinical volunteers from MCDPH, and 3) it targets the most vulnerable populations in its very diverse surrounding community.

The GCU POD is the only vaccination site in the county to offer walk-thru service to those who don't have a vehicle and need public transportation or a shuttle in order to get a vaccine. The University has also reached out to several of its community partners to assist them in making appointments for their constituents who qualify. A recent example is GCU's partnership with the Phoenix office of the Consulate General of Mexico. GCU volunteers were onsite to register 71 people at the Consulate last Saturday and help them get an appointment to receive the vaccine.

"A lot of people in our neighborhood don't have a computer or, if they do, need help navigating the registration website or just understanding the health benefits of the vaccine," Mueller said. "We want to be proactive in reaching out to these populations and making it as easy as we can."

The GCU POD is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to those who have an appointment and qualify under MCDPH guidelines. For information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment, go to https://azhealth.gov/patientportalguide

