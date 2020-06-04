Grand Canyon West Extends Free General Admission Offer for Frontline Workers Through June 15

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon West has announced an extension on its thank you offer of complimentary general admission for an expanded list of eligible frontline workers.

Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Through June 15, the company is offering complimentary general admission for police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, healthcare workers, grocery store employees, janitorial workers, maintenance workers, truck or bus drivers, and teachers. It's a small thank you from Grand Canyon West for the incredible work frontline workers are doing to help communities everywhere get through this COVID crisis.

"We are pleased to announce we are extending our complimentary general admission offer to continue to express our gratitude and appreciation for the courageous service of frontline workers," said Colin McBeath, CEO of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.

Through June 15, 2020, frontline workers will receive complimentary General Admission to Grand Canyon West at the on-site ticket counter when they show a work ID to validate they are a police officer, firefighter, EMT, healthcare worker, grocery store worker, janitorial worker, maintenance worker or a truck or bus driver.

On June 1, Grand Canyon West also launched special introductory pricing to celebrate reopening. To celebrate this momentous occasion — from now until July 31, 2020, guests can get a General Admission ticket and Skywalk bundle for just $59. This limited-time offer can be booked at grandcanyonwest.com or by calling 1-888-868-WEST.

Grand Canyon West is opening in phases. The world-famous Skywalk, Eagle Point, and Guano Point opened at Grand Canyon West on June 1, 2020. Hualapai River Runners will relaunch their whitewater rafting tours and brand-new rental offerings on June 8, 2020.

For more information on how Grand Canyon West is welcoming back visitors with rigorous new health and safety protocols, go to grandcanyonwest.com/reopening-information/.

About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe. The corporation's properties include Grand Canyon West, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Lodge, and the Walapai Market.

Media Contact:

Phylicia Middleton | Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Grand Canyon Resort Corporation

Related Links

http://grandcanyonwest.com

