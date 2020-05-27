Grand Canyon West Thanks Front-Line Workers With Free Admission; Announces $59 Admission and Skywalk Through July

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first week of Grand Canyon West's reopening, June 1 through June 8, the company is offering complimentary general admission for police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, healthcare workers, and teachers. It's a small thank you from Grand Canyon West for the incredible work front-line workers are doing to help communities everywhere get through this COVID crisis.

Grand Canyon Skywalk at Grand Canyon West

"We wanted to do something to express our gratitude and appreciation for the courageous service of front-line workers. We are grateful for the opportunity to share the beauty of the Grand Canyon West and look forward to welcoming these heroes," said Colin McBeath, CEO of Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.

During June 1, 2020 through June 8, 2020, front-line workers will receive complimentary General Admission to Grand Canyon West at the on-site ticket counter when they show a work ID to validate they are a police officer, firefighter, EMT or healthcare worker, or teacher.

Also announced was special introductory pricing for Grand Canyon West's reopening. To celebrate this momentous occasion, from now until July 31, 2020, guests can get a General Admission ticket & Skywalk bundle for just $59. This limited-time offer can be booked at grandcanyonwest.com or by calling 1-888-868-WEST.

Grand Canyon West is opening in phases. The first to open is the world-famous Skywalk, Eagle Point, and Guano Point on June 1, 2020. Reopening dates for Hualapai Ranch and cabins, the Zipline, aerial tours, Sky View Restaurant, Hualapai River Runners, and pontoon operations will be announced at a later date.

For more information on how Grand Canyon West is welcoming back visitors with rigorous new health and safety, go to grandcanyonwest.com/reopening-information/.

About Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and Grand Canyon West

The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is a wholly owned enterprise of the Hualapai Tribe. The corporation's properties include Grand Canyon West, the Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, the Hualapai Lodge, and the Walapai Market.

