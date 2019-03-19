Grand Capital Ventures, Inc., GRCV, Acquires Multi-Million Dollar Ecommerce Company, YUKA Clothing, Inc.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRCV), (the "Company"), announced today that the Company has completed the acquisition of Yuka Clothing, Inc., ("YUKA"), a Miami, Florida-based, e-commerce company with a long track record of achieving multiple millions of dollars in sales year after year.

Going forward, YUKA will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc., and its principal operating company.

In business for nearly twenty years, YUKA has developed trusted relationships with leading e-commerce sales sites, helping to leverage its expertise to increase brand audience exposure and sales throughout the world for their clients, many of whom are longstanding. Their acquisition brings to the Grand Capital Ventures substantial revenues and the prospect of continued gains in future revenues and profits in the years ahead, significantly increasing long term shareholder value.

Further details of the acquisition will be released shortly.

About Yuka Clothing, Inc.

Yuka is e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building, sales and marketing services to expand a clients' brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing, but product and brand photography and operational sales and fulfillment logistics.

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a development stage company, with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, 8.performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT:

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

+1-305-902-9048

SOURCE Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.