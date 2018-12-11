Grand Forks Air Force Base Youth Center Wins Samsung "Climate Superstars" Environmental Awareness Challenge

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Boys & Girls Clubs of America joined forces again for the 4th annual Climate Superstars Challenge. This environmental contest is designed to ignite science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) interest among kids and teens while raising awareness about the importance of environmentalism and sustainability. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America affiliated Youth Center, located on the Grand Forks Air Force Base, won the national challenge to receive a $10,000 technology prize from Samsung.

After completing various sustainability activities from September 17 to November 4, the Grand Forks Air Force Base Youth Center was selected as the grand prize winner of this year's Samsung Climate Superstars Challenge. A celebration event was held at the local Youth Center to surprise the kids and teens with the announcement and reveal a $10,000 technology makeover as a reward for their efforts to raise awareness about climate change.

"As military youth, our kids and teens are taught to think globally. We're proud of the hard work and positive energy they poured into this sustainability challenge, which reflects that global perspective," said Correna E. Woods, Child & Youth Programs Flight Chief, Grand Forks Air Force Base Youth Center. "We are thankful that Samsung sees the potential that our kids hold for a better future. This opportunity provided real experiences around conservation and sustainability that empowered our youth to make a difference."

The Climate Superstars Challenge is the first challenge of its kind that aims to motivate young people to do their part by taking action to help protect the environment. As a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America's strategy to ensure all members graduate from high school STEM ready, the Climate Superstars Challenge works to engage and educate youth ages 11 – 13 in various activities that demonstrate how their actions and an engineering mindset can enact positive change in their environment.

"Encouraging kids and teens to take action to help protect the environment is crucial for the future of our planet," said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship for Samsung Electronics America. "The lessons they learn through the Samsung Climate Superstars Challenge will equip them with the knowledge to not only take direct action personally but will empower them as stewards of global sustainability to share what they've learned with peers, family and the communities where they live."

The contest required Boys & Girls Club members nationwide to complete tasks centered on core themes such as improving energy-efficiency, conserving water and reducing waste, including identifying energy efficient ENERGY STAR products, planting trees, recycling electronics and more. In addition to the contest activities, the Grand Forks Air Force Base youth visited their local recycling plant, enabled energy efficiency settings on their technology devices and met with the Air Force Base chef to discuss food waste. Results were captured via an online gaming platform specifically designed for the contest, and students were awarded with Samsung products for their outstanding efforts throughout the course of the contest.

More than 200 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country participated this year, marking the largest participation in the history of the contest. The winning Youth Center's $10,000 technology makeover includes:

Two (2) Samsung 55" UHD TVs

Ten (10) Samsung Chromebooks

Fifteen (15) Samsung Tablets with the Pen & Cover

For event images and footage from the Samsung Climate Superstars grand prize celebration, visit https://news.samsung.com/us/.

