Grand Island Based Premier Home Sales Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Zachary Zoul, Premier Home Sales announced today that it has chosen to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Premier Home Sales. The company plans to leverage the new identity, mission and platform of tools and technologies of the CENTURY 21 brand as it delivers expanded, full-service real estate services to buyers and sellers in central Nebraska.

"We're excited to welcome Zachary and his team to the CENTURY 21 System and help them drive even greater success and grow their business to new heights," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "As a company on a mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences, it's great to see leaders like Zachary continue to prioritize customized and personalized services to their customers, ensuring they have the best experience during the homebuying and selling process."

Zoul has a background in the hospitality industry as well as development companies. He first opened his independent office in 2011 and has since been serving the greater Grand Island and central Nebraska regions. He is a former City Administrator of Grand Island and was very involved in the development of the city. The small but mighty team of four agents specialize in both residential and commercial real estate, servicing Grand Island, Hastings, St. Paul, Fullerton, Aurora, Kearney and each of their surrounding communities.

"Century 21 Real Estate has such a strong brand recognition here in Nebraska, and its reputation for excellence when serving buyers and sellers was something that really drew us to the brand," shared Zoul. "As a family owned and operated business, it's important to us that we always provide personalized services and work hard on behalf of all our clients. We're thrilled to be able to do even more with the backing of a strong partner like Century 21 Real Estate."

About CENTURY 21 Premier Home Sales

CENTURY 21 Premier Home Sales is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Grand Island and its surrounding communities throughout central Nebraska. The office is located at 404 S. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.

CENTURY 21 Premier Homes Sales is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,400 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.

