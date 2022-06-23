Grand Opening at Once Historic Queens Theater

Real Brave Will Provide Greater Impact at New Facility to Continue Groundbreaking Music Instruction

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Brave , the leading music educator in NYC with multiple locations and a powerful virtual classroom platform, will launch a newly designed studio for their in person lessons at a historic location that once held the Utopia Theater on Union Turnpike on Thursday June 30th, 2022 at 2:15PM. The new location includes a venue for the students bringing performance back to the classic building and to the community at large. The impact of this isn't lost on the founder Daniel Powers Jr:

Real Brave Opens Flagship Location At Historic Movie House (PRNewsfoto/Real Brave) Historic Queens Utopia Theater Circa 1970's (PRNewsfoto/Real Brave)

"Students everywhere will be able to get what I first intended almost 20 years ago: a second home that they can grow up in and become a part of the music they love. In the structural foundation of this building, countless hours were devoted over decades to watching the best on the silver screen. Now folks can enter the building as their ancestors did to Find Their Stage in a forte so important to film: music."

Opened in early 1942, The Utopia Movie Theater was a monument of art deco lore for over 50 years and closed in 1999. What replaced it was a Rite Aid which covered up any trace of the theater to the community. The original projector booth & 30 foot ceiling were hidden by a shiny new drop ceiling and the art deco entrance demolished. "What no one knew was that there was nothing that any drugstore could sell that could match the curative powers of the Utopia Theater when the lights went down and the screen flickered to life, (Jeff Laffel https://bit.ly/3QJihjU )

Now in the area where the famous entrance was to thousands, Real Brave will move their current music location a few doors down and stir the ghosts of film & art past.

Their grand opening ceremony is Thursday June 30th at 2:15 and will offer a peek into the past with art in spots to honor the late movie house. The rest of the building and most of the old theater will be occupied by the Department of Education for a Universal PreK (opening September of '22).

In the back of Real Brave's new studio will be a venue for performances and will be aptly named the Utopia Venue where students can "Find Their Stage™".

UTOPIA MOVIE THEATER SNIPES COMING ATTRACTION CARDS JAMAICA ESTATES, NEW YORK XD51534a

Link to Word Doc: https://bit.ly/3y5Tiif

Photo Link: https://bit.ly/3Nb2HKz

About Real Brave

Real Brave is a renowned 1-1 music school in New York that developed PracticePad- an audio, video, and collaboration software that enables students to receive personalized and engaging live streamed lessons from certified instructors. Real Brave .

Follow Us:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/realbraveinc

Twitter: twitter.com/danielpowersjr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realbraveinc/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtltzxL9J3zwTvEsR1HPcAA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@realbraveinc

Podcast: https://realbrave.podbean.com/

Media contact:

Daniel Powers

[email protected]

347-239-3013

SOURCE Real Brave