Grand Opening Celebration for a New Piggly Wiggly Independent Store in St. Matthews, South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An Independent Piggly Wiggly Store Owner, in conjunction with and with the support of C&S Wholesale Grocers, announced today their Grand Opening Celebration to introduce the new store that was a former BI-LO store in St. Matthews, South Carolina.

Piggly Wiggly stores in South Carolina and Southeast Georgia, which are independently owned and operated, are supported and supplied by C&S Wholesale Grocers. C&S Wholesale Grocers, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly brand, is looking forward to the success of this newest store to the Piggly Wiggly footprint.

"Our newest Independent Owner, Gary Jones, is excited to expand the Piggly Wiggly brand in the Southeast and serve the St. Matthews community," said John Owens, VP of Marketing and Merchandising in the Southeast for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The new store in St. Matthews, South Carolina, is owned by Gary Jones, previous owner of Jones Country Meat Market in St. Matthews. The Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at the new St. Matthews store located at 615 Harry C Raysor Drive.

With this additional store, C&S Wholesale Grocers will service 52 Piggly Wiggly locations in South Carolina and Southeast Georgia.

About Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets

Piggly Wiggly® was established on September 6, 1916, by Clarence Saunders in Memphis, Tennessee, as the first self-service grocery store in the United States. Today, there are over 600 Piggly Wiggly® supermarkets independently owned and operated in several states, including 48 located in South Carolina and Coastal Georgia.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., based in Keene, NH, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 140,000 different products. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

SOURCE C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cswg.com

