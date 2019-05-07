Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage ATX

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, announced a new office is now open in downtown Austin. Motto Mortgage ATX will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2206 East Windsor Rd. The fête, held at an exclusive private home, will include tacos, drinks, live entertainment, a photobooth and valet parking.

The event is sponsored by: Allstate Insurance: Ed Mena Agency, ATX Valet, Daily Greens, Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Home Warranty of America, Homease, Ko-Shin Mandell and Carlos Fernandez, Rise Title of Texas and TacoWey.

Motto Mortgage ATX was established by Mary Anne McMahon, broker owner of RE/MAX Posh Properties, who has more than 17 years' experience in the Austin real estate industry, as well as a previous career in tech. The customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serves the Greater Austin area and all Central Texas.

"I'd love to see everyone on May 9 and have a chance to personally introduce Motto Mortgage ATX to the Austin community," said McMahon.

"Purchasing a home can be an overwhelming process. Our goal is to truly become a convenient, one-stop shop where customers have the choices they want, and caring experts they know they can count on to guide them through the home ownership process," she added.

Mortgage expert Rachel Rhodes (NMLS #735118) will serve as the lead loan originator for Motto Mortgage ATX. Rhodes has more than a decade of experience working in all facets of the mortgage transaction, including: origination, servicing, processing, underwriting and loss mitigation. Born and raised in Dallas, Rhodes graduated from Texas Woman's University and has spent her entire career in Austin.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options – because no loan is one-size-fits-all.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage ATX at (512) 494-4942. The event is open to all members of the community, but RSVPs are required.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage ATX:

Motto Mortgage ATX is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage located at 4715 S. Lamar Blvd. #101-B, Austin, TX 78745, serving the Greater Austin metropolitan area and Central Texas. NMLS#:1826393. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/atx-austin/.

