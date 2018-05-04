Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Group

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, announced a new office is now open in the Seattle metropolitan area. Motto Mortgage Group will hold a grand opening celebration in downtown Edmonds, Washington on Thursday, September 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 110 4th Ave. N. The catered fête will include a ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Edmonds, Dave Earling, as well as mortgage education, and an office meet-and-greet. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance.

Founded in 2018 by Leonard Schiffman and Victor Lopez, two well-respected and experienced local real estate professionals, Motto Mortgage Group is a customer-first, full-service mortgage broker. Second-generation mortgage professional and Edmonds local Tom MacArthur, serves as Motto Mortgage Group's designated mortgage broker and licensed loan originator, offering customers 27 years' experience in mortgage and finance.

"With our unique business model, Motto Mortgage Group provides enormous benefits to our customers," said MacArthur. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy, competitive mortgage options, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Victor Lopez at 206-769-2908. The gala is open to all members of the community, but space is limited.

About Motto Mortgage Group:

Motto Mortgage Group is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving Edmonds, Washington, Snohomish County, King County, and the entire Seattle metro area. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/group-edmonds.

