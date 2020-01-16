Grand Opening in North Las Vegas: new home masterplan

"With amazing community amenities and multiple home collections, Craig Ranch offers something for every buyer," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "It's also conveniently close to I-15, directly adjacent to Craig Ranch Regional Park."

MORE ABOUT THE HOMES:

Four new home collections

3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 2,638 square feet

2-bay garages

Granite or quartz countertops standard

Options include super lofts and covered patios

MASTER-PLANNED AMENITIES

Seven parks, including a 3.5-acre community park

Separate event lawn

Over 5 miles of walking trails

Healthy living stations

Craig Ranch is located at 1494 Sound Lane, North Las Vegas, NV 89031.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

