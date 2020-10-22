Grand Opening Of Historical Fairhaven Denton

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, Fairhaven Denton will celebrate the grand opening of the fully-renovated, cutting-edge assisted living residence at the historical Fairhaven Retirement Home in Denton, Texas. The opening follows an extensive renovation project which has preserved and restored many original features of the original mid-century building, designed by iconic Texas architect O'Neil Ford.

"We really wanted to honor the legacy of this historical residence," said Holli Hasserodt, Regional Vice President for Fairhaven Denton. "Just as when it first opened, the community has come together in a wonderful way and we are so happy to feature their beautiful donations of furniture and artifacts from Fairhaven's past."

The new state-of-the-art residence offers a variety of luxury amenities and services to fit every personality and preference for Denton-area families.

"Fairhaven Retirement was a pillar of the community for decades and it was a real loss when it closed," Hasserodt said. "We are so excited that this luxury residence will once again be open to seniors and their families here in Denton."

Guests from the community are invited to attend the grand opening event from 5-7 PM on October 29. During this socially-distanced event, guests can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, and an opportunity to explore and enjoy this historical space. Masks are required.

