Grand Opening of the Main Building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi Store, a Flagship Store that Promotes ESG Initiatives Committed to Contributing to a Low-Carbon Society Using 100% Renewable Energy for In-House Electric Power

Under the store concept "Delight the World - Shinsaibashi, Adored by the World," everything of the new main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store including floor composition, item lineups, design and environment has been developed in a bid to create a "new department store that looks toward the future" that had never before existed. It's based on the Group Vision "Create and Bring to Life 'New Happiness'" and aims to continue to offer new values to suit tastes and lifestyles of customers that change with the times.

As a flagship store that promotes ESG initiatives, the main building is the first among the Group to be powered completely by renewable energy for all electricity used in the building. Compared to the old main building prior to rebuilding (FY 2015)*, CO2 emissions will be reduced by approximately 7,000 t-CO2 in FY 2020.

*Due to rebuilding, the structure is not the same as the previous building.

Sustainability offered by the J. Front Retailing Group



In aiming to bring a sustainable society, the Group has identified the "five materiality issues" as important social/environmental issues to be tackled by the Group with contributing to a low-carbon society, management of the entire supply chain, coexistence with local communities, promotion of diversity and realization of work-life balance.

The Group has set objectives aimed to be achieved in 2030 and in 2050 for each of these materiality issues and is pushing forward initiatives linked with its business strategies.

Together with people, local communities and the environment, the Group will continue to advance its unique initiatives to realize a sustainable society and to bring about new forms of happiness to people's lives.



The main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store, a flagship store that promotes ESG initiatives and continues to evolve for the world and toward the future

As a flagship store that promotes ESG initiatives with a particular focus on contribution to a low-carbon society, the main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store has launched the following eight initiatives.

Initiatives

In rebuilding the main building, the exterior walls of the old building built 86 years ago were preserved and approximately 67% of the 1,254 parts in the removed interior have been reused.

Renewable energy will be used for all power used inside the store.

All lighting to be used in the building is LED.

70 of the 75 company cars used for out-of-store sales will be switched, one at a time, to electric vehicles. Renewable energy is also planned to be used as power used to charge these vehicles.

The terrace and rooftop created by rebuilding the main building will be aggressively greenified (and in addition, bees are planned to be kept in the green area on the rooftop for harvesting honey).

Through cooperation from tenants, unified management will be in place for logistics within the building to reduce the time required for deliveries and to eliminate congestion at the time that goods are brought in or taken out.

Use of packaging materials that are environmentally friendly will be promoted.

Collection boxes for clothes will be set up permanently and related events will be promoted.

Store concept for the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store and its five philosophies

Delight the World - "Shinsaibashi, Adored by the World"

Our aim is creating a "stage for stories" that brightens up all people who visit and offering them surprises, discoveries, excitements, and premonitions that may only be encountered here. We offer story-like days from Shinsaibashi to the world.



Philosophies: 5 values to be offered



Reach the highest level of locality and provide globally Produce a dramatic world view so that customers will become media Offer highly authentic products with discerning ability regardless of whether they're well known or unknown Foster "next generation arts and crafts" that find beauty in life and harmonize things and people Aim to improve and restore civic pride with the local community



Overview of the main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store

Name of facility The main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store Location 1-7-1, Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka Total floor area Approx. 66,000m2 (former main building: 49,000m2) Total sales area Approx. 40,000m2 (former main building: 31,000m2) Number of floors 11 floors above ground, 3 underground floors (approx. 60 meters high) Sales areas 10 floors above ground, 2 underground floors Opening date and time 13:00 on Friday, September 20, 2019 Days closed New Year's Day and others (unfixed) Access Direct connection via underground route from No. 4 exit of Shinsaibashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji line

Floor composition at the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store



Floor concept Zone 10F Floor that disseminates Japanese food culture to the world Restaurants 9F Floor that disseminates "genuine Japan" to the world through goods and experiences Entertainment 8F Floor where tips for future living in Japan can be found Lifestyle 7F Floor that serves as an oasis in the Shinsaibashi area Shinsaibashi Hitotoki Terrace 6F Floor where visitors can experience art and craftspersonship Fashion 5F Floor that provides high quality lifestyles valuing individuality and spontaneousness Fashion 4F Floor that provides the world's latest fashion culture Fashion 3F Floor where visitors can experience the appeals of the world's hottest contemporary designers Luxury fashion / shoes 2F Floor where the tradition and present of world-class luxury brands can be experienced Luxury fashion / fine jewelry 1F Space of overwhelming beauty Cosmetics / fashion jewelry B1 Depachika, or department store's basement food floor, with a selection of new products not available elsewhere Food / women's accessories B2 Live kitchen that stimulates the five senses Shinsaibashi Food Hall

