Grand Performances' Summer 2020 Season Culminates With Six Cinematic Concert Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Performances (GP), the longest-running presenter of free global performing arts in Los Angeles, is proud to announce its final month of programming for the 2020 Season, featuring a series of online performances filmed at historic Los Angeles landmarks Heritage Square Museum and Lodge Room.

GP's first Feature Presentation will premiere Sunday September 13 with a vibrational healing sound bath led by Grace Oh. The series continues Sunday September 20 with electronic harpist Low Leaf, and concludes with 13-member soul/jazz choir Voices of Creation on Sunday September 27. All three performances begin at 11:11am PT on YouTube and Facebook .

This trilogy of cinematic concert experiences, directed by Azul Amaral and Eric Coleman, showcase performances by Women of Color set against a backdrop of iconic 19th century Los Angeles architecture.

"We knew that our mission of inspiring community, celebrating diversity and uniting Los Angeles through access to free global performing arts was even more critical at a time when we were being asked to shelter-in-place during this pandemic," says Mari Riddle, Grand Performances' Executive Director. "Further, it was imperative that we continue Grand Performances' tradition of presenting BIPOC artists in light of the clarion call of Black Lives Matter."

In addition to GP's series of cinematic Feature Presentations, the organization also presented more intimate, stripped-down Artist TAKEOVERS, featuring performances by musicians at home during shelter-in-place, including Grammy Award winner Raul Pacheco (Ozomatli) and Maya Jupiter with Aloe Blacc.

With over 20 livestreams dating back to April, GP's Artist TAKEOVERS will broadcast live from the historic Lodge Room. Starting with blind musician Julio y su Teclado Mágico on September 16, the series continues September 23 with Puerto Rican Bomba collective Taller Bula and producer Bei Ru on September 30.

Grand Performances' Heritage Square Series

Grand Performances' Lodge Room Series

ABOUT GRAND PERFORMANCES: Hailed as the "Best Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series" by Los Angeles Magazine and called "a grand gift to the public" by LA Times, Grand Performances celebrates its 34th season in 2020.

Contact: Canyon Cody / [email protected] / 818-468-2258

SOURCE Grand Performances