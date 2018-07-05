Grand Preparations are Underway in Dubai for Anthony Ritossa's 7th Global Family Office Investment Summit

From November 10-12, 2018, an A-List group of 400+ Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world will converge at the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach under the High Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. The elite group of attendees, which represents more than $2 trillion in investor wealth, will hear presentations from 80+ renowned global speakers.

"I am pleased that our Family Office Summits have earned a reputation as the "Davos of Family Offices." As the latest in the line-up of Ritossa Family Office's Global Family Office Summits, the Dubai Summit will feature the world's leading experts discussing and debating actionable strategies for generating returns in a low yield environment, timely world events, foundation of a lifelong legacy, and top tier investment opportunities. It is indeed an honour to bring such a prestigious group together in Dubai," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"I am delighted to attend the Summit in Dubai and look forward to participate with leading family offices of the world in this event and be part of conversations that will impact our environment in a positive way," said His Royal Highness Prince Michel de Yougoslavi, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco.

"This is a truly international event that brings together a global network of family offices and continuously offers fresh ideas and perspectives," said Nabil Nazer, Chief Investment Officer of Al Sulaiman Group, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Anthony Ritossa's recent Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai last year was a huge success gathering top notch individuals sharing ideas and expertise from blockchain, cryptocurrencies, healthcare and many other technologies. We look forward to the November 2018 event," said Faris M. Al Tahtamooni, Senior Manager - International Ventures, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, UAE.

"Chainstarter Ventures is proud to be a sponsor for our good friend and host Anthony Ritossa. His Summits are the best of the best in a perfect setting. During his most recent Summit in Monaco we achieved $360 million of investments commitments," said Nick Ayton, Founder & CEO, Chainstarter and Family Office Crypto Advisor, United Kingdom.

The Summit is dedicated to private, invitation-only, peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership and will educate substantial, like-minded families on what to look out for and how they are investing. Session themes will include: Elite Investor Insights for 2018 & Beyond; Spotlight on the Middle East; The Eternal Flame Inside Families and the DNA of Success; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Based Learning; Solar Energy; Cryptocurrency & Blockchain; Co-Investment Opportunities; Philanthropy & Impact Investing; and more.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 7th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai, please email - info@DubaiSummit.org or visit www.RitossaSummits.com.

To view a list of event participants, please visit - http://ritossasummits.com/agenda.pdf

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

cluer@ljhfm.com

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office

