Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Ranked on the Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), was recognized in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year.

GRAM's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, known as the most prestigious list of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses, celebrates the CDMO's impressive percentage growth of annual revenue over a three-year period as well as strong business productivity and customer-base expansion.

"2020 has been a groundbreaking year for GRAM and being honored on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row is another proud milestone for our company," said Tom Ross, President and CEO of GRAM. "Our success has been marked by our unique size and ability to offer state-of-the-art technology and deliver high quality products in the pharmaceutical market. Our team's culture of flexibility, agility and collaboration has uniquely positioned us to quickly grow."

Being recognized as a fastest-growing company comes as GRAM is preparing for continued growth and future capacity. Along with investing in additional equipment, GRAM is currently embarking on a significant hiring phase to supplement its existing workforce. GRAM recently opened a 60,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art, large-scale fill/finish facility near downtown Grand Rapids. Earlier this month, GRAM was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense to support Operation Warp Speed and the manufacturing and distributing of vaccines or therapeutics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss honorably considers GRAM a "small giant" in the community. "Companies I call small giants are those that care about being the best and are deeply committed to community," said Mayor Bliss. "I am grateful for GRAM's dedication to hire local talent as they grow; they are currently looking to fill up to 100 new positions at their downtown Grand Rapids campus."

GRAM provides advanced aseptic fill and finish services and produces high-quality parenteral therapeutics to various clients from clinical trials to commercialization. To view Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in the full rankings, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2020. For more information or to contact Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, please visit https://www.grandriverasepticmfg.com/ or call (616) 678-2400.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics as well as controlled substances, GRAM's expert project managers and modern facilities support pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory filing.

