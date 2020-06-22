Grand Rounds Appoints New President, Mike Matteo

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds , a new kind of healthcare company that matches employers and employees to high-quality healthcare, announced today that Mike Matteo has joined the company as its new president.

Matteo was most recently the chief client officer at OptumRx as part of a 23-year career at UnitedHealth Group. At UnitedHealth Group, he held numerous executive positions including chief executive officer of UHC National Accounts and Public Sector, as well as Optum's first chief growth officer. At Grand Rounds, Matteo will use his proven leadership experience to accelerate the company's growth and ability to deliver on its mission to improve the quality of care for everyone, everywhere.

"I've dedicated my career to solving the biggest problems in healthcare and Grand Rounds is clearly on the cutting edge of innovation, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of medical and technology professionals to create the best, patient-centric health system for everyone, everywhere," said Matteo.

Grand Rounds is experiencing rapid growth, having most recently expanded its solutions to include Urgent Response, its 24/7 crisis response offering to support employees impacted by COVID-19 and employers planning for workplace reopenings. To further address the pandemic-driven access shortage, Grand Rounds also launched Telemedicine+ , which combines the scaled access of telemedicine with the convenience and reassurance of healthcare navigation to ensure continuity of care in the evolving healthcare environment.

"The executive team and I are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Grand Rounds family. Mike is uniquely positioned to help us scale the business and enhance our offerings for our 130+ employer customers and more than 5 million members," said Owen Tripp, chief executive officer and co-founder of Grand Rounds.

Matteo began his career at The Travelers Insurance Company, completing his Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS) designation early in his career. Mike holds a bachelor's degree from The College Holy Cross and is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Business Executive Development Program.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a new kind of healthcare company. Founded in 2011, the company is on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The Grand Rounds team goes above and beyond to connect and guide people to the highest quality healthcare available for themselves and their loved ones. Our healthcare navigation and expert medical opinion solutions give people the best possible healthcare experience. Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor and Rock Health's 2018 Fastest Growing Company, Grand Rounds works with inspiring employers and doctors to empower them to be the change agents we need to make our shared vision a reality. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Khamsombath

Grand Rounds

Sr. Manager of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

978-726-4900

SOURCE Grand Rounds

Related Links

http://www.grandrounds.com

