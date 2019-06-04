Grand Rounds Speeds Up Hiring at Lewiston Location

LEWISTON, Maine, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rounds, a new kind of healthcare company, today announced that it will significantly grow its Patient Care team in Lewiston, Maine. Grand Rounds, which was named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, opened its East Coast operations in Lewiston in April 2017. By the end of the year, the healthcare company aims to have over 200 employees working at its location in the historic Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston.

"Our mission at Grand Rounds is to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere," said Danielle Snow, Senior Vice President of Patient Care, who oversees the Lewiston Grand Rounds operations. "Our Patient Care team is at the heart of this mission. By removing any barriers our members and their loved ones may face in accessing high-quality healthcare, our care team members are creating an unparalleled healthcare experience. I'm proud of the team in Lewiston, who have boldly joined us on this mission and look forward to continuing to grow our presence and impact in Maine."

"The Lewiston office is one of Grand Rounds' Care Operations Centers and as such, the growing team is looking for passionate and detail-oriented customer service and clinical care professionals to join in the roles of Care Coordinators, Record Specialists and managers for these roles," said Snow. "Interested candidates can apply directly through the Grand Rounds' website and should look out for information about upcoming open houses and other community activities."

Grand Rounds previously set a goal of creating 150 jobs in Lewiston by 2022 and is on track to exceed that goal three years early. In a recent survey, 98% of employees in the Lewiston location cited being proud to work for Grand Rounds and 92% would recommend Grand Rounds as a great place to work. Grand Rounds is a highly-regarded partner to more than 120 of the nation's largest employers and reaches more than 4.5 million covered lives through its wide range of products and services.

"As an employer in Maine, we've partnered with Grand Rounds to ensure our employees have access to the highest-quality healthcare available," said Guy Langevin, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Dead River Company. "By combining data, technology and clinical expertise, Grand Rounds is helping our employees to efficiently navigate the healthcare system."

Grand Rounds is headquartered in San Francisco and also has an office in Reno, Nevada. Learn more about current job openings at grandrounds.com.

About Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds is a new kind of healthcare company. Founded in 2011, the company is on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, everywhere. The Grand Rounds team goes above and beyond to connect and guide people to the highest quality healthcare available for themselves and their loved ones. Grand Rounds creates products and services that give people the best possible healthcare experience. Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor and Rock Health's 2018 Fastest Growing Company, Grand Rounds works with inspiring employers and doctors to empower them to be the change agents we need to make our shared vision a reality. For more information, please visit www.grandrounds.com.

