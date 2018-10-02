Grandmaster Stanley Ngui Is Excited To Announce Three New Events For His Innovative NGUI-MATRIX Health Care System

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is excited to announce three upcoming speaking events, where he will be discussing the innovative new NGUI-MATRIX non-invasive pain management and health care system.

Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is excited to announce three upcoming events, two of which are located in Toronto, Canada and one in Bucharest, Romania. As a Grandmaster of Qigong, well-established practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, and recognized international lecturer, Grandmaster Stanley Ngui has developed an innovative pain management system by compounding his knowledge and professional experience.

The NGUI-MATRIX is a treatment technique that has been created on the principle that pain is one of the most commonly experienced symptoms in the world. Whereas most pain management therapies and techniques include medicine or invasive surgical procedures, the NGUI-MATRIX offers medical professionals the ability to provide their clients with an alternative non-toxic and non-invasive treatment regimen.

Saturday, February 9, 2019 In Toronto, Canada

Join Grandmaster Stanley Ngui at the NGUISTYLE INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE CLINIC — his Toronto business location — to learn more about the NGUI-MATRIX in a workshop format. The conference will discuss how the innovative pain management treatment can be applied to real-world injuries and situations.

Saturday, March 23, 2019 In Bucharest, Romania

Grandmaster Stanley Ngui will be speaking at the Ramada Plaza hotel in Bucharest. Supported by local Grandmaster Adrian Flora, those in attendance will have the unique opportunity to learn the treatment methods of the NGUI-MATRIX — the single method of non-invasive pain management needed by modern medical professionals.

Sunday, April 7, 2019 In Toronto, Canada

Join Grandmaster Stanley Ngui for a post-seminar workshop. Following the "Duck" Tape Medical Summit two days prior, the workshop will be held at the NGUISTYLE INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE CLINIC, where those in attendance will be able to learn the NGUI-MATRIX pain management and treatment system from Grandmaster Stanley himself.

If you are interested in attending one of Grandmaster Stanley Ngui's upcoming events, or even if you wish to simply learn more about the NGUI-MATRIX therapy technique, please visit https://www.nguimatrix.com.

