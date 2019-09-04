Grandparents and Co-Founders of Kneaders Bakery & Cafe and HOPE FCC Are Fighting Cancer With Huntsman Cancer Institute

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneaders Bakery & Cafe is working with HOPE Fights Childhood Cancer (HOPE FCC) to raise $135,000 for childhood cancer research by Dr. Schiffman and his team at Huntsman Cancer Institute during their fourth annual fundraiser Sept. 9-28, 2019.

Colleen and Gary Worthington, co-founders of Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, started HOPE FCC in 2016 after learning their grandson was diagnosed with cancer. There are over 43 children diagnosed with cancer each day and childhood cancer is one of the least researched cancers.

"Watching our grandson go through cancer treatment and missing a normal childhood was heartbreaking. Every day at Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, I'm surrounded by grandmothers and mothers that are affected by childhood cancer, just like me. I want to bring hope to them by helping fund the innovative research by Dr. Schiffman and his team at the Huntsman Cancer Institute," said Colleen Worthington.

The Worthingtons learned about Dr. Joshua Schiffman, a teen-cancer survivor and respected cancer researcher at Huntsman Cancer Institute while their grandson was being treated. His research on elephant DNA is inspiring cancer research innovations that may unlock the answers to new treatments, better outcomes, and ultimately ending cancer in children.

"It always brings joy to my heart to learn that our community covering eight states cares so much about fighting cancer and has joined us in funding the research that can help families around the world who are affected by childhood cancer," said Colleen Worthington.

In the past four years, Kneaders Bakery & Cafe has raised $490,300 for HOPE FCC. For each elephant-shaped cookie, 100 percent of the sale is donated. In addition, merchandise, such as stuffed elephants and socks, as well as donation options are available at each location and online at hope.kneaders.com.

About HOPE Fights Childhood Cancer

HOPE Fights Childhood Cancer (HOPE FCC) is a program organized in 2016 that helps fund research for childhood cancer. Funds raised for HOPE FCC go to Dr. Joshua Schiffman from the Huntsman Cancer Institute, whose research on elephant DNA is inspiring cancer research innovations that may unlock the answers to new treatments, better outcomes, and ultimately ending cancer in children.

About Kneaders Bakery & Café

Founded by Gary and Colleen Worthington in 1997, Kneaders Bakery & Café, an award-winning, fast-casual restaurant, only uses the highest-quality ingredients to create fresh European hearth bread, sandwiches, pastries, hearty soups and salads, all made in-house each day. All restaurants have a merchandise section and also offer a variety of custom-made and themed gift baskets in addition to providing catering services. Kneaders Bakery & Café operates locations in eight western states.

