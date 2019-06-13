GrandStay® is Growing. First Hotel in the State of Oregon is Now Open.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis based GrandStay Hospitality, LLC, the franchisor for GrandStay Hotels, announces the expansion of its brand into the picturesque state of Oregon.

The brand new GrandStay Hotel & Suites Sister, Oregon, https://www.grandstayhospitality.com/find-a-hotel/locations/sisters/overview, offers

Well-appointed and comfortable guest rooms and extended stay suites

Artful Central Oregon feel

feel Heated indoor pool and whirlpool

Meeting facilities

Business center

Complimentary Grand Start® Breakfast

Free Wi-Fi

Local ownership Steve and Robin Rodgers . Managed by son Kris Rodgers

Sisters, the "Gateway to the Cascades", is in Central Oregon near Bend and Redmond. The area is known for the Three Sisters Cascade Range and offers an array of outdoor activities. Local community events include the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, Sisters Rodeo and Sisters Folk Festival.

"GrandStay is a brand on the move and is pleased to introduce the newest GrandStay Hotel & Suites in Sisters, Oregon," said Jon Kennedy, GrandStay brand President. "The expansion of the brand into Oregon is part of a growth strategy to bring the finest lodging to new cities and states across the country," Kennedy added.

About GrandStay Hospitality, LLC: GrandStay Hospitality, LLC offers a hotel franchise opportunity like no other hotel chain. Our family of brands consists of extended-stay and select service hotels. We do not believe in "one size fits all" hotel franchises. From conversions to new builds, we follow a back to basics philosophy that provides the flexibility and one-on-one support our franchisees need to succeed. Our commitment to "Every Guest ~ Every Time" has been the foundation of our success. We carry it through from our guest service to our franchise development and relationships. This caring, service-oriented approach has been the key to our continued growth. For Hotel Reservations Call 855.455.7829.

