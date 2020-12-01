GrandView Aviation Doubles Fleet Ahead of Projected Operational Expansion

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, Maryland's largest private jet and helicopter charter operator, announced delivery of three brand new Embraer Phenom 300s to supplement their staggering operational growth. The company has continued to gain momentum amidst the pandemic and is forecasting additional base launches, fleet development, and personnel hiring to support its role as a nationwide charter operator. GrandView now has 10 Phenom 300s, a Sikorsky S76-D, and a 2020 Bell 407 GXi.

The company recently launched a base in Scottsdale to mark its fifth location and second opening in recent months. In addition to its new Arizona location, GrandView also operates out of bases in Baltimore, Austin, Chicago, and Atlanta. GrandView will further its geographic expansion with three more locations slated for 2021.

"Going into 2021, a safe and private way to travel has never been more important and we are expanding our base locations to meet more customers where they are," said GrandView Aviation COO, Jessica Naor. "With 10 Phenom 300 light jets in our fleet now, we are transitioning from a regional operator to a national provider of light jets for charter. With modern aircraft, pay-as-you go pricing, free WiFi and two hour dispatch times, we are bringing a level of quality to the industry that traditionally required owning your own aircraft."

The nationwide initiative provides added locations for customers to enjoy the benefits of GrandView's Miles Program. Those enrolled in the program are able to earn miles on charter flights that can be redeemed for catering, flight credits, and other amenities. The program also offers utilization of GrandView's flexible cancelation policy and empty leg specials.

GrandView's year of growth during such unprecedented times is a reflection of the company's unparalleled operational aptitude, financial soundness, and dedication to upholding its reputation as an industry leader in safety and customer satisfaction. In an effort to provide additional service offerings built upon its successful foundation, GrandView is in the early planning phases of developing a future pay per seat subsidiary set to launch next year. The compilation of growth projects, new tails, and added departure points has also fueled GrandView's increasing personnel base which is expected to reach more than 80 employees by 2021.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and Phoenix. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

