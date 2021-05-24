GrandView Aviation Ranks Among Top Nationwide in Flight Activity

GrandView Aviation has a fully owned and operated fleet of aircrafts that, unlike a managed fleet of aircrafts, is able to accommodate late-notice flight requests since its aircraft do not require owner approval. Its common fleet of aircraft gives customers a consistent and reliable experience and features the latest in in-flight amenities, like high-speed Wifi from Gogo Business Aviation . GrandView's Phenom 300 jets (manufactured by Embraer Executive Jets ) offer unmatched reliability and its nonstop flight range and cabin sizes far exceed similar jets in the "light" category.

"To rank in #29 of charter operators nationwide is an incredible achievement by our team." says Jessie Naor, Chief Operating Officer at GrandView. "We are leading the industry in operational efficiency and safety, as well as providing incredible consistency for our clients. None of this is possible without the incredible team of aviation professionals we have building our operation."

In addition to private flight services for VIP clientele, the company is one of the nation's leading jet operators in the organ transplant industry. In 2021 so far, GrandView Aviation has transported over 100 transplant surgical teams and life-saving donor organs. The company just took delivery of their 11th Phenom 300 and has plans to add additional aircraft and locations in 2021 and into 2022.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Denver, and Los Angeles. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

SOURCE GrandView Aviation

Related Links

flygv.com

