GrandView Aviation to host free 'Girls in Aviation Day' at private aircraft hangar

"We cannot wait to introduce these girls to all the potential career opportunities in aviation and enjoy a great day learning about airplanes," says Jessie Naor, Chief Operating Officer at Grandview Aviation. Registered guests will receive a complimentary GIAD2021 Backpack Kit, a display and photo opportunity with a Phenom 300 private jet and Sikorsky 76D executive helicopter, multiple activity stations including a "Meet a Pilot" booth, and interactive learning activities like paper airplane races.

"Since WAI's first annual international Girls in Aviation Day in 2015, the annual WAI event has grown every year since its first gathering of 32 events and 3,200 participants. In 2019, GIAD met more than 20,000 attendees participating in 119 events in 18 countries. In 2020, WAI launched the Aviation for Girls App, and thousands of girls from nearly 60 countries participated throughout the year." (WAI)

Event attendance will be capped to ensure social distancing, and tickets are required. Complimentary tickets can be reserved here: EventBrite Registration.

About GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com .

About Women in Aviation International:

Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing networking, mentoring and scholarship opportunities for women and men who are striving for challenging and fulfilling careers in the aviation and aerospace industries. www.wai.org

