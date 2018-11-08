Granicus Acquires SouthTech Systems

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus today announced it has acquired government records management and disclosure solution provider SouthTech Systems, combining one of the most full-featured, innovative digital records management solutions with Granicus' powerful suite of communications, website and meetings software.

The acquisition strengthens Granicus' commitment to delivering consistent innovation and the most modern technologies to local government records management challenges, while bringing SouthTech Systems customers expanded technology capabilities and an accelerated path to seamless digital experiences for citizens.

A recognized leader in digital records management, SouthTech Systems offers a feature-rich, turnkey business process automation solution that simplifies and improves record management for many of the country's most sophisticated clerks and recorders. The solution automates the time-consuming and manual process of digitizing, approving, retrieving and payment processing of vital records including marriage, birth, death and land certificates. SouthTech also provides automated disclosure solutions supporting California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) statements and forms.

"From purchasing a home to applying for a marriage license, the exchange of records is an important and vital connection point between residents and government service providers," said Mark Hynes, CEO at Granicus. "Too often, local governments are weighed down by aging legacy systems and manual processes that restrict their ability to operate efficiently or provide modern experiences to their constituents. By bringing SouthTech Systems software and expertise into the Granicus family, our customers will benefit from proven, modern technologies that meet the needs of the most sophisticated records processors in the U.S."

With offices in Riverside and Auburn, California, SouthTech Systems was founded in 1994 and automates records and disclosure processes for many of the country's largest local government organizations including Orange County, the City of Beverly Hills and the Metropolitan Water District of California.

"SouthTech Systems was founded to make a difference in the day-to-day technical hurdles that government leaders face," said Grant Gyulnazaryan, the company's co-founder. "Joining Granicus means that our customers will benefit from a robust infrastructure, unmatched security, and added R&D investment and scale - all while maintaining the world-class support our customers have enjoyed. We're very excited to join the Granicus team, which will accelerate our mission to bring an unparalleled suite of services to clients and expand our presence across the U.S."

SouthTech Systems principles, Grant Gyulnazaryan and Jose Dominguez, as well as the rest of the company's employees, will continue with the Granicus family.

About Granicus

Granicus provides technology and services that empower government organizations to create seamless digital experiences for the people they serve. By offering the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for communications, content management, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to over 4,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect more than 185 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government see better outcomes and a greater impact for the citizens they serve. For more information, visit granicus.com.

About SouthTech Systems

Founded in 1994, SouthTech Systems is a Southern California-based software development company that designs products to meet the needs of County Clerks and Recorders, City Clerks, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Election Officials, State Agencies, and Special Districts. Our first commercial product, CATS (Clerks Automated Tracking System), was designed specifically for County Clerks and distributed to 48 California Counties. Our ClerkDocs and RecorderWorks Suite equip Clerk and Recorder offices with cost-effective and scalable solutions, digitized document technology, electronic recordings and workflows. Learn more at southtechsystems.com .

