Granite Announces Three Acquisitions in the United States

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN /NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has agreed to acquire two properties and has acquired a third property in the United States collectively comprising approximately 1.7 million square feet ("SF") at a purchase price of USD 173.3 million, representing a current in-going yield of approximately 6.0% (the "Acquisitions"). The properties are located in key logistics markets and are 100% leased to creditworthy tenants with a weighted average lease term of 7.7 years.

Louisville Acquisition

Granite acquired 120 Velocity Way, a 721,050 SF, 36-foot clear height e-commerce fulfillment centre situated on 41.6 acres of land in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. The state-of-the-art facility was completed in 2018 and is 100% leased to Jet.com, a Walmart e-commerce subsidiary, for a remaining lease term of 4.8 years. This acquisition closed on December 3, 2018.

The property is well located within the Bullitt County submarket of Louisville, providing access to approximately 65% of the US population within a day's drive. The property offers exceptional access to Interstate 65 and proximity to the Louisville International Airport and Worldport, UPS' largest worldwide air hub.

Dallas Acquisitions

201 Sunridge Boulevard

Granite has agreed to acquire 201 Sunridge Blvd., an 822,550 SF, 30-foot clear height distribution centre situated on 53.4 acres of land in Wilmer, Texas. Constructed in 2008, the property is 100% leased to a subsidiary of Unilever for a remaining lease term of 9.5 years.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

The property is located within the southeast Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market, less than 15 miles from downtown Dallas and approximately three miles from the Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal. The excess land on the property can support a building expansion of up to 250,000 SF, providing attractive site flexibility and the potential for additional income in the future.

3501 North Lancaster Hutchins Road

Granite has also agreed to acquire 3501 North Lancaster Hutchins Road, a 174.6 acre site, containing three buildings totalling 196,366 SF, in Hutchins, Texas. The property is 100% leased to a leading wholesale automotive auction company, for a remaining lease term of 10.4 years. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

The property is also located within the southeast Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market, less than 15 miles from downtown Dallas and approximately two miles from the Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal. The gross leaseable area of the existing buildings represents a site coverage ratio of only 2.6%, providing significant potential for future development.

Granite funded the Louisville acquisition and expects to fund the Dallas acquisitions with existing cash on hand.

Kevan Gorrie, Granite's President and CEO, commented that "These acquisitions further our strategy of acquiring and developing an institutional quality portfolio in key e-commerce and distribution markets in North America and Europe. The assets are well located in two of our U.S. target markets and provide a strong combination of stable and growing cash flow and significant potential for future development. Furthermore, following our recently announced term loan financings totalling approximately CAD 550 million at a fixed interest rate of 1.76% for a weighted average term of 5.6 years, we expect these acquisitions to be highly accretive to FFO and AFFO per unit. The financings also provide further liquidity for future investment."

