WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the release of a new client case study that highlights the success of Granite Bridge Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, in using PEF's fund administration services. PEF Services has provided fund administration services to Granite Bridge Partners since 2018, supported by PEF's experienced team and leading-edge fund accounting platform.

To download a copy of the case study, click here Granite Bridge Partners Leverages PEF Services for Fund Administration.

The former management team of the Direct Equity Division of Wafra Partners formed Granite Bridge Partners in July, 2018. The new firm lacked the resources to undertake fund administration internally and needed a partner that would allow them to focus on what they do best: source investments and generate value at their portfolio companies. Granite Bridge conducted a substantive vendor review process and ultimately chose PEF Services.

"PEF understands our business, provides us the technology to operate more efficiently, and helps us maintain our compliance regime as an RIA," said Jeff Gerson, Partner and Chief Compliance Officer at Granite Bridge. "They do so seamlessly and appear to our clients as an extension of ourselves. From day one when they facilitated our launch and disseminated our first capital call, PEF has delivered on all its promises."

PEF Services is nationally recognized as one of the top Private Capital fund administrators supporting multiple fund types and investments including a buyout, venture, debt, real estate, co-investment, SPVs, and fund of funds.

"PEF supports our clients with a complete range of fund administration services, best-in-class technologies and industry expertise," said Beth Manzi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Services. "We are delighted to service Granite Bridge Partners as a fund administration client. We look forward continuing to help their team remain focused on value creation."

This case study is one in a series of published case studies highlighting client growth and success supported by PEF's fund administration services.

About Granite Bridge Partners

Granite Bridge Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that seeks to partner with and invest in management teams and their companies. Granite Bridge purchases control positions in companies with strong continuing management, high upside, discernible value, and acquisition-led and organic growth drivers. The firm differentiates with patient capital, certainty to close, and its team's extensive experience in lower middle-market private equity. For more information, please visit https://granitebridge.com.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

SOURCE PEF Services

