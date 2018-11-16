Granite Enters into a $300 Million Committed Seven-Year Unsecured Term Loan

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN;NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has entered into a $300 million committed seven-year senior unsecured non-revolving term facility (the "Term Loan"). Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite has exchanged the principal and interest payments from the Term Loan for euro denominated payments at an all-in 2.20% fixed interest rate. Granite intends to use the net proceeds from the Term Loan for general corporate purposes, including to fund development and property acquisitions.

Ilias Konstantopoulos, Granite's CFO commented that "We are pleased to have sourced flexible and competitive debt capital from a leading Canadian financial institution that will further enable the execution of our strategy. Pro forma the Term Loan, Granite's interest-bearing debt remains entirely unsecured, provides a natural and partial hedge to our European asset base and cash flows, has a weighted average cost of 2.42%, a weighted average term to maturity of 5.0 years and is entirely at a fixed rate of interest."

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 647-925-7500 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

