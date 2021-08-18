Granite Gold® Stone Care Products Win Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards

Granite Gold® Sealer Wipes received the award in Good Housekeeping's "Sparkling Kitchen" category. The Sealer Wipes are an industry-leading, first-of-its-kind solution for homeowners: taking the growing popularity of cleaning wipes and creating the same convenience to easily seal granite and other natural-stone surfaces. Safe on hands, the thick, pre-moistened wipes come six to a pack and will seal the average-size kitchen – all in a convenient and easy-to-store resealable pouch. Like Granite Gold Sealer® 24-ounce spray, Granite Gold Sealer Wipes® uses a water-based formula to build maximum surface protection against staining, etching and soil buildup. They are safe on food-prep surfaces, pH balanced and do not contain phosphates or ammonia.

"Rather than a combination product that promises to clean, polish and protect, which has little to no sealant, the Sealer Wipes are the most convenient and cost-effective way of sealing and protecting natural-stone surfaces," said Lenny Sciarrino, co-founder and president/CEO of Granite Gold Inc (GGI), who grew up in the family business of manufacturing, installing and restoring stone surfaces. "Our mission with the Sealer Wipes is to make sealing granite and other natural stone even easier, and we're honored Good Housekeeping recognizes that. You can never over-seal granite or other natural stone, and the convenience of the Sealer Wipes allow you to protect your stone any time."

Granite Gold® Shower Cleaner received the award in Good Housekeeping's "Brilliant Bath + Beyond" category. Ordinary, everyday shower and bath cleaners can damage natural-stone shower walls and tub surrounds, such as the popular limestone, travertine and others, and lead to costly repair or replacement. The Shower Cleaner is a streak-free formula that safely deep-cleans granite, marble, travertine and all other natural-stone and ceramic-shower walls and tub surrounds without damaging natural-stone surfaces. Regular use will help prevent mold, mildew, soap scum and hard-water deposits.

"Cleaning showers and baths is hard enough, and when you add cleaning granite and other natural-stone care to the task, it shouldn't make it more difficult. Like all our Granite Gold products, it's about making stone care easy for homeowners," Sciarrino said. "Good Housekeeping's nod to our Shower Cleaner is a testament to our passion and commitment to helping homeowners protect their stone surfaces."

The Shower Cleaner is safe on bath and shower fixtures; regular use will help prevent mold, mildew, soap scum and hard-water deposits.

Read about the awards online at Good Housekeeping.

