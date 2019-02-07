Granite REIT Declares Distribution for February 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN /NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD$0.233 per stapled unit. The distribution will be paid by Granite on March 15, 2019 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on February 28, 2019. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of February 28, 2019, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 rental income properties representing approximately 33 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7540.

