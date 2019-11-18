Granite REIT Declares Distribution for November 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN /NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD$0.233 per stapled unit for the month of November 2019. The distribution will be paid by Granite on December 16, 2019 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on November 27, 2019. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of November 27, 2019, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 38.5 million square feet of leasable area on a pro-forma basis.

OTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

