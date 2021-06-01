Grant Avenue Capital Acquires QHR Health

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAve.com, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today that it acquired a majority interest in QHR Health from Quorum Health Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, QHR Health is a leading shared service solutions provider for independent hospitals and health systems nationwide. The Company provides a broad base of solutions, including management advisory services, revenue cycle management, supply chain optimization, outsourced IT services and strategic consulting. Grant Avenue Capital is acquiring the business from Quorum Health Corporation, a leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the U.S. QHR Health will continue to provide Quorum Health Corporation with supply chain support and select consulting services. Additional information about QHR Health is available at www.qhr.com.

This transaction marks Grant Avenue Capital's seventh corporate carve-out since its launch in 2019 and is a further example of the firm's operational and execution capabilities.

"This is an exciting time for QHR Health, our clients and the markets we serve," said Dwayne Gunter, president and CEO of QHR Health. "Our partnership with Grant Avenue fuels the ability to accelerate development of our technology-enabled shared-services, expand our human capital capabilities, and provide the solutions our clients require to remain independent, financially strong and well-positioned to serve the evolving healthcare needs of their communities."

"Strengthening independent community healthcare is foundational to a strong, national healthcare infrastructure," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "The QHR team has demonstrated the ability to meaningfully impact and improve the performance of its clients through its broad solution set. We look forward to investing further in QHR, both organically and through acquisitions, to expand its breadth of services."

Nashville Capital Network and Brentwood Capital Partners also invested in the transaction alongside Grant Avenue Capital. Brentwood Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Grant Avenue Capital.

Churchill Asset Management LLC served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, with First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC serving as a Joint Lead Arranger.

For more information please visit www.GrantAve.com or email [email protected].

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

About QHR Health

QHR Health is the industry's leading health solutions provider serving independent, critical access and rural hospitals and health systems across the U.S. For more than 40 years, QHR Health has collaborated with clients to ensure that people in communities ranging from small rural towns to larger population centers, have local access to quality healthcare services.

Contact:

Sari E. Ring

Chief of Staff

Grant Avenue Capital, LLC

212/630-5040

SOURCE Grant Avenue Capital

Related Links

https://grantave.com

