Grant Avenue Capital Announces Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, www.GrantAveCap.com, a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has finalized a strategic partnership with East Rock Capital, LLC, and GCM Grosvenor.

Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital, said the firm will continue to target investments in mid-sized healthcare companies centered on themes of cost containment, custom solutions, consumerism and compliance.

East Rock Capital is a New York City-based investment firm that manages approximately $2 billion on behalf of a select group of high-net-worth families. United around the belief that talent is the best asset class, the firm protects and carefully grows client capital by seeking to create highly aligned partnerships with world class investment talent.

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with $57 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions.

"We are proud to partner with these world-class organizations that are each incredibly well-respected in the investment community and whose experience will be invaluable as we further build and expand Grant Avenue Capital," said Mr. Gumina. "We will continue to focus on transforming middle-market healthcare companies by utilizing our deep investment experience, deploying our proven growth-strategy playbook, and engaging our highly talented Advisory Board of successful industry executives."

New York City-based Grant Avenue Capital was launched in 2019 by Mr. Gumina, who most recently served as senior equity partner of the global healthcare team at Apax Partners, a leading international private equity firm.

Mr. Gumina founded and led the build-out of Apax Partners' U.S. healthcare buyout practice over the course of 20 years and across multiple economic cycles. At his prior firm, Mr. Gumina invested over $4 billion, with an additional $1.5 billion of co-investment from limited partners and strategic investors, in companies across the healthcare landscape.

For more information please visit www.GrantAveCap.com or email Info@GrantAveCap.com.

About Grant Avenue Capital LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations. The Grant Avenue Foundation is primarily funded through a portion of the earnings of Grant Avenue Capital.

