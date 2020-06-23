Grant Avenue Capital Hires Investment Partner

Prior to joining Grant Avenue Capital, Mr. Brice served as a Managing Director with MBF Healthcare Partners, a middle-market healthcare private equity firm where he led and executed a number of investments. Before MBF, Mr. Brice worked with Apple Tree Partners, a growth-oriented healthcare investment firm.

"Preston's deep healthcare expertise further enhances our ability to identify and complete creative private equity investments as well as to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies in partnership with management teams," said Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital. "In addition, his indomitable entrepreneurial spirit will have a profound impact on the expansion of our firm."

Mr. Brice began his career in healthcare investment banking at CIT Group before pursuing his MBA at Columbia Business School.

"What most excites me about Grant Avenue Capital is the firm's culture of team-driven excellence combined with a passion for partnering with first-rate management teams," said Mr. Brice. "As a firm, we continually look for a diverse group of executives to back both in operating and board level capacities."

About Grant Avenue Capital, LLC

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with highly flexible capital, both in terms of duration and structure. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, Grant Avenue Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

In addition, the Grant Avenue Foundation supports employees and portfolio companies of Grant Avenue Capital that are actively engaged with healthcare-oriented charitable organizations.

