Grant Cardone Brings 10X Sales Training to the DC Metro Area

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed sales trainer Grant Cardone is bringing his world-class sales training to the Hyperfast Sales Bootcamp in Falls Church, Virginia on December 7th, 2018. This is a great opportunity for sales education, professional networking, and personal growth. Attendees also get a free ticket to Grant Cardone's 10x event in Miami (while supplies last).

Fairview Park Marriott located in Falls Church, Virginia

3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042

The Event takes place on Friday, December 7 from 8:00 AM EST to 12:00 PM EST.

The Hyperfast Sales Bootcamp, hosted by The Keri Shull Team, will offer four hours of networking and learning actionable business strategies from industry leaders: Grant Cardone will discuss mindset and closing techniques; Keri Shull will discuss team building and systems; Dan Lesniak will speak on "How to Dominate Any Market;" Sean Fritts will talk about follow-up systems; Lab Coat Agents Tristan Ahumada and Nick Baldwin will speak on the topic of automating lead response in "The Automatic Agent."

Keri Shull says: "The only thing better than spending an hour learning from Grant Cardone is bringing him to Washington DC to help hundreds of agents explode their business in 2019!"

Keri Shull and Dan Lesniak are the founders of Keri Shull Team and Orange Line Living. They've sold over $2 Billion in real estate, and sold over 400 homes in 2018 as of November. They've organized the Hyperfast Sales Bootcamp to make world-class sales training accessible to the Washington DC metropolitan area. The sales bootcamp will be especially helpful to salespeople working in real estate, tech sales, pharmaceuticals, and government. Small teams, large teams, and solo salespeople are welcome.

Dan Lesniak says: "There are very few opportunities to see trainers like Grant Cardone in this area. I have benefitted so much personally from events like this, so it is nice to bring one to the DC area so people can experience this without having to travel."

Hyperfast Sales Bootcamp offers group bundle pricing, and is still accepting sponsors. For more information, visit http://hyperfastsalesbootcamp.com or email info@hyperfastagent.com .

