Grant Felgenhauer Selected Chairman of The Board of Iraqi Children Foundation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF), the United States' largest charity devoted exclusively to advocacy and support for Iraq's children, announced today the selection of Grant Felgenhauer, Managing Partner at Euphrates Advisors, as the new Chairman of the Board.

Grant Felgenhauer

In a public letter, Felgenhauer praised outgoing ICF Chairman Mohammed Khudairi, Managing Partner of the Khudairi Group, under whose leadership ICF's initiatives for Iraqi children grew dramatically. Felgenhauer said, "Our two Hope Buses in Baghdad provide early childhood education, psychosocial care and a nutritious meal to over 100 youth in Iraq's capital city on a daily basis. The Street Lawyers program delivers legal representation within the juvenile justice system to Iraqi orphans and street children, including obtaining the official state identification papers that are required to access the Iraqi public health and school systems. …(O)ur social workers provide critical support for children and families; mediation, mental healthcare and connections to opportunities to work and go to school. Finally, we are particularly excited by the early traction of additional programs launched during 2020, notably a child anti-trafficking program within the Street Lawyers project. We believe each of our programs represents meaningful local action that will pay nationwide dividends over time."

According to ICF statistics, the Street Lawyers have provided legal protection to 1,391 children and legal identity documents for 1,478. Social workers have delivered services to 1,136 children. ICF has helped more than 500 stop child labor.

In 2021, ICF will add to its portfolio the refurbishment of a school for Yazidi children in Sinjar, support for a safe place for vulnerable, adolescent girls in post-conflict Mosul, and school bus service for Hope Bus graduates moving on to public school.

In his role at Euphrates Advisors, one of the largest investors on the Iraq Stock Exchange, Felgenhauer travels frequently to Iraq. Prior to Euphrates, Felgenhauer was a partner at Hermitage Capital Management in Moscow and London. He received a BA in Economics and Russian Studies, with honors, from Yale, and a JD from Columbia Law School.

ICF is a non-partisan, non-sectarian tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charity, rated Platinum on Guidestar and listed on the US Government's Combined Federal Campaign (#95191). To learn more, visit www.iraqichildren.org, email Executive Director McRae at [email protected], or call 703.635.7990

Media Contact

Cindy Fogleman

703-635-7990

[email protected]



SOURCE Iraqi Children Foundation