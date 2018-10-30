Grant Lynch, Fan-Focused Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway, Receives 2018 NASCAR® Buddy Shuman Award

Lynch, who has announced plans to retire in 2019, joins such racing luminaries as Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Richard Petty, Rick Hendrick, Jack Roush and Bruton Smith in receiving the Shuman award. Buddy Shuman was a beloved member of the NASCAR community who competed in Grand National (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) racing before serving as the sanctioning body's first technical inspector.

Lynch began his career as a show-car driver in the early 1980s. In 1993, he joined the operations staff at Talladega, the 2.66-mile tri-oval that annually offers some of the sport's most exciting racing. From the moment he assumed responsibility for the track, Lynch focused on turning Talladega into a bucket-list destination for racing enthusiasts, with unlimited free camping, more comfortable seating, concerts and other fan-friendly amenities. His commitment to a world-class fan experience continues with a soon-to-be-completed, $50 million enhancement of the track's infield.

"Grant Lynch's legacy, like that of Buddy Shuman, will be the extraordinarily strong connection he has forged with NASCAR fans," said Tim Nelson, motorsports director for Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "His visionary leadership of one of the sport's iconic tracks has helped the Cup Series and its sponsors connect with a new generation of enthusiasts."

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of $7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in late 2019.

About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original equipment customers.

About the Future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

