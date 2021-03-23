Grantmaking and Giving Services Industry | BizVibe Adds New Grantmaking Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 23, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their grantmaking and giving services category offering. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 30,000+ grantmaking and giving services companies, spanning across 150+ countries, which are categorized into six products and services.
Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in awarding grants from trust funds, or in soliciting contributions on behalf of others, to support a wide range of health, educational, scientific, cultural, and other social welfare activities. Examples of these types of establishments include grantmaking foundations, voluntary health organizations, community chests, united fund councils, and federated charities. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with grantmaking and giving services companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Discover Companies in the Other Services Industry
BizVibe lists grantmaking and giving services as a part of their other services industry. This industry contains 14 total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into the following categories:
- Automotive Repair and Maintenance
- Drycleaning and Laundry Services
- Civic and Social Organizations
- Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance
- Personal and Household Goods Repair and Maintenance
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
