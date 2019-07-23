GrantScape Adds Over $110 Trillion in Awards Data and Opens the Door for New Data Licensing Opportunities

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Grants, a division of CBIS, is pleased to announce that it has completed a significant expansion to its grant-finding database, GrantScape, by incorporating awards data from IRS Form 990 financial data sets and USAspending.gov, the repository for all awards data for the federal government, under a unified taxonomy and structure. This process has added over 34 million award records and over 2 million unique recipients, representing $250 billion in private awards funding and $110 trillion in federal awards funding.

This new data, available now for direct data licensing, creates a powerful tool for those searching for new grants to better understand the grants landscape and their place in it. Rather than searching for grants opportunities that a user may be eligible for, querying the complete set of grants awards allows users to find lookalike recipients and navigate the grants landscape from a completely new perspective.

"This was a complex project and I'm proud of the work the team has done to bringing this additional data into GrantScape. It reflects our commitment to providing insightful, actionable grants intelligence to the grants community. By making the grants awards dataset available to our licensing partners, we aim to serve this vital information to as many grant seekers as possible," said Julie Rachlin, Managing Director of Thompson Grants.

Grants service providers and other organizations that have need for bulk access to grants data for their own use or for incorporation in their own platforms can receive this comprehensive dataset through API, flat file, or similar devices. For information regarding data feeds and other licensing opportunities, visit www.thegrantscape.com/data-licensing .

GrantScape, accessible at www.thegrantscape.com , connects grant seekers with funding opportunities from federal agencies, state governments, local municipalities and private foundations. Proprietary web monitoring technology detects new or updated grants and feeds into a database that is both one of the most comprehensive and one of the most current, containing more than 7,000 active grants, $24 million in potential funding and 240,000 Grantor Profiles. Users can search for opportunities on a variety of criteria including keyword, geography, grantor, funding types, and more; set up customized grants alerts that deliver new opportunities to their inboxes as they are added to the database; and access tens of thousands of Grantor Profiles which provide critical information that help them identify potential funding sources.

