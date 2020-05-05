GrantWatch #GivingTuesdayNow Golden Ticket

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on #GivingTuesdayNow, GrantWatch announced the immediate free one day all access pass to GrantWatch for anyone who makes a minimum $5 donation to a campaign on YouHelp.com.

Positive Customer Impact

Many YouHelp contributors today, have already benefited from the free one-day all-access pass to GrantWatch.com and others have paid it forward by sending it to a nonprofit or small business to use. (The pass will be available today and all day this month.)

YouHelp.com is a free fundraising website that allows nonprofits, businesses and individuals to raise funds without any platform fees. Propaganda, a bar in Ft. Lauderdale Florida that had to close for COVID-19, has raised over $9,000 to pay its bills.

"Without YouHelp, we would have lost our lease," said Matthew Krug, Co-owner of Propaganda. "They gave us an immediate way to reach out to our customers and friends without any cost, and that has made all the difference."

What about organizations that need guaranteed funds and funding now?

GrantWatch.com, is the most trusted name among grant listing subscription service websites for well over a decade.

"Every day my staff carefully vets and adds new grants to GrantWatch, at a rate of 700 to a 1000 new currently available grants per week. The need during the COVID-19 Pandemic is so great for a wide range of business, nonprofits and individuals. I am so grateful to have found a way to additionally #payitforward providing an opportunity for others to do the same with donations on #GivingTuesdayNow and days to come through YouHelp, and then to use it themselves or share it to another in need", said Libby Hikind, founder and CEO of GrantWatch and YouHelp.

A few years back Libby Hikind noticed the need for immediate fundraising and acted by creating a crowdfunding website, YouHelp.com. Now, as a gift, GrantWatch is giving everyone who donates to a YouHelp campaign a Free 1 Day All-Access Pass to GrantWatch.

GrantWatch provides its subscribers with a searchable subscription database at a nominal cost for access to thousands of currently available grants which are updated daily, with hundreds of additional new grants.

To get your free pass you can stop by YouHelp and browse the "Discover" section of the site. Here you will find a list of live campaigns that are currently asking for donations. The purpose of the campaigns will range from creative to critical, and they are all asking for your help.

Prior to beginning your GrantWatch.com search through the various categories, change your location in the navigation bar for grants available in your specific location (US state, Canadian province, etc.)

Here are just a few of the thousands of grants currently available that you might want to take a look at, with your free all-access pass to GrantWatch:

Opportunity for USA Organizations to Raise Funds to Benefit Communities Impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Ongoing

Grants to USA Nonprofits to Ease the Burden of COVID-19 on People with Neurodegenerative Diseases Ongoing

Grants to USA Nonprofits for Environmental, Arts, Educational, and Health Programs 5/10/2020

Grants to USA Business Owners for Relief from the COVID-19 Crisis 5/14/2020

Grants to USA Educators to Address the Impacts of COVID-19 on Learning and Teaching 5/14/2020

