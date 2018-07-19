GrapeCity Developer Solutions Announces Major Documents Software Releases

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce additions to the GrapeCity Documents product line: Documents for Word, .NET Edition and Documents for Excel, Java Edition. GcWord includes full support for .NET Standard 2.0, and GcExcel is for Java developers. The products are available separately for purchase. In addition, 2.0 versions will be released for Documents for Excel, .NET Edition and Documents for PDF, .NET Edition.

GcWord allows users to generate, modify, load, and save Word documents in code with the same high-speed and small footprint that define the GrapeCity Documents product line. The new object model, based on Microsoft Office API, Word JavaScript API, and OpenXML SDK, is intuitive and handles complex operations (like text ranges) much more efficiently than the Word API. Developers can use GcWord to convert a Word document to a PDF in code, fill in templates, publish invoices, receipts, and project plans, along with creating documents like resumes, newsletters, and more. For more information, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs/documents-for-word-api.

GcExcel Java Edition represents GrapeCity's first foray into the Java development market. Except for PDF export, GcExcel Java has full feature parity with the .NET Edition, which was recently released with custom functions. No major upgrades will be included in either GcExcel edition; the main news is the launch of the Java edition. The version number for GcExcel, .NET will be 2.0. To learn more about GcExcel for Java, visit grapecity.com/en/blogs/introducing-grapecity-documents-for-excel-java-edition.

GrapeCity also proudly announces the new release of GrapeCity Documents for PDF (GcPDF) v2.0.0. GcPDF 2.0 adds powerful features for PDF documents in .NET Standard 2.0-targeted applications, including the ability to tag content in a PDF, to merge and split PDF documents, copy and move pages between documents, and extract images and text from PDF documents, among others. For the full list of features, visit grapecity.com/en/blogs/whats-new-in-grapecity-documents-for-pdf.

"When we launched the GrapeCity Documents line at Microsoft Build in May, one of the first questions we got was whether we had a Microsoft Word API," said Jody Handley, Product Marketing Manager at GrapeCity. "Word APIs have been notoriously challenging to use, and our unique API—brand-new and written to integrate features from several existing APIs—is easy to use and offers far more flexibility than anything else available. It should feel familiar to developers, while also providing a stable platform for creative functionality."

For all the details on the newest releases, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs.

All the products' new releases are available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit http://www.grapecity.com and choose your product.

GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a premier Visual Studio Partner Program member, and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has more than 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit http://www.grapecity.com/.

