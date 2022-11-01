GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ComponentOne 2022 v2

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ComponentOne 2022 v2, the second major software release of the year. The highlights of this release include .NET Framework 4.8-based WinForms controls, extended .NET 6 support for more WPF and WinForms controls, improvements to DataCollection, and more.

Since Microsoft has discontinued support for .NET Framework 4.5.2, ComponentOne introduced a new .NET Framework 4.8 version of every WinForms control. Users can access the 4.8 libraries from nuget.org or install them from the C1ControlPanel. The team will continue adding new features and controls to both .NET 4.5.2 and 4.8 versions for the foreseeable future. Read the release announcement to learn more about the latest .NET Framework 4.8 controls.

In ComponentOne's v2 release, there is now .NET 6 support for more WPF and WinForms controls. For WinForms applications, the Accordion control, a compact interface to help expand and collapse a specific view from a stacked list of views, fills the gap created by .NET 4.5.2 NavBar and OutBar controls which were not ported to .NET 6. For WPF applications, the GanttView control has been ported to .NET 6, allowing developers to deliver Microsoft project-like scheduling functionality in their desktop applications. Visit the website to learn more about the additional WPF and WinForms controls that were ported to .NET 6.

As part of this latest release, ComponentOne has improved DataCollection to help .NET developers work with large data sets. When working with large data sets, there are two critical considerations: the memory footprint and the scrolling performance. A data set with one billion records could take up to 8 GB of memory, so it requires a data virtualization solution, such as ComponentOne Data Collection. Learn how the ComponentOne team pushed performance limitations to implement this new feature in the release article.

"The real power behind most of our performance-enhancing features is within our Data Services. For example, our Data Collection library works behind the scenes to load a billion rows in FlexGrid, and our Data Connectors can support high-performance JSON data streaming," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

Availability:

ComponentOne Studio is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit the GrapeCity website and choose your product.

