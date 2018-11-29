GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases Spread.NET 12

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of Spread.NET 12 with new enhancements that improve performance and upgrade developers' overall software experience. Spread.NET 12 is GrapeCity's extensible, flexible Excel-like UI for designing first-class apps for enterprise and beyond.

This release focuses on three core use cases for performance enhancements: data binding, encrypted XLSX, and design time. As a result of these enhancements, performance upgrades include internal logic improvements for common use cases involving calculations with bound data, shorter import and export times for password protected spreadsheets, and shorter design time for large or complex templates. Spread.NET 12 also features big changes to the control's default behavior in new instances, making it more Excel-like for developers.

Users will benefit from the addition of many Excel-like dialogs, including built-in cell styles, format dialogs for numbers, patterns, and gradients, and enhanced sort and filtering features on cell ranges. In addition, Spread.NET now includes compatibility with Office document properties associated with Excel files.

The upgrade experience has also been improved in Spread.NET 12, aiding developers with backwards compatibility using a new design-time property named LegacyBehaviors. This makes upgrading to Spread.NET 12 simple and easy, with new features accessible with just a few easy steps, and current spreadsheets operating as before.

An exciting new Visual Studio Tools for Office API layer now powers the latest feature enhancements in version 12 and provides developers an unparalleled level of control over spreadsheets and workbooks. The API can operate separately from the control, enabling applications to create and manipulate workbooks in memory with speed and efficiency. This can also be used to power UI-less server-side cases on web servers on in Azure. To read more about the flat-style VSTO API, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs/new-flatstyle-changes-for-spreaddotnet-windows-forms-12.

"Spread.NET development is laser-focused on keeping pace with and exceeding Microsoft Excel developments," said Jody Handley, Product Marketing Manager at GrapeCity. "This release introduces cutting-edge features, top speed and ease-of-use that developers will have to see to believe. I especially think the new API and backwards compatibility will thrill current and future customers—upgrades have never been this easy."

For all the details on the newest releases, visit https://www.grapecity.com/en/blogs.

Availability

Spread.NET 12 is available via a no-charge, 30-day trial. Online visitors may also access tutorials, forums, documentation, and videos as part of the GrapeCity experience. Please visit http://www.grapecity.com and choose your product.

Resources

About GrapeCity

