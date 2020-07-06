Grapes coming, don't panic

FAR HILLS, N.J., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has led to winery closures and equipment supply chain disruptions. Many winemakers will not have sufficient installed fermentation capacity to deal with the deluge of grapes that will arrive in the next few weeks. The GOfermentor wine fermentation system could be a lifesaver for them. GOfermentors are in stock in the USA and can be delivered in days. No site preparation or installation is needed. The only requirement is 110vac power and recirculating glycol/water coolant (for optional cooling). A GOfermentor can be operational within hours of delivery. Simply use a pallet jack to get the 4ftx4ft unit into any suitable indoor space. Plug it into an ordinary household 110 power receptacle and install the single-use liner. You are now ready to add in destemmed grapes and start the fermentation. Each unit has a maximum capacity of 1 ton grapes and features a built-in press. Eliminating the need for a press greatly reduces cost and installation.

The GOfermentor is an efficient, affordable, and clean way to make quality wine. The punching is done automatically. Multiple units can be monitored from anywhere in the world using a smartphone app. When the fermentation is complete, simply insert the supplied presstube; connect a self-priming wine pump and pump out the wine. Activating the press function on the GOfermentor will inflate the secondary chamber – squeezing the pomace dry. Typical yields are 150 to 170 GPT. No need to buy, wash, and operate an expensive external press. Food grade single-use liners eliminate cleaning and wash water usage. No need for construction or environmental permits gets your winery up and running quickly.

A complete GOfermentor unit (1 ton capacity) costs $2100, optional cooling plate with control valve is $600. Single-use liners are $100 each.

Steve Boyer of The Village Vintner in Illinois, used 12 GOfermentors, to process 100,000 lbs of grapes last year with essentially one operator.

