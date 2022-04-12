Grapeseed Extract Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America|Powder-based Grapeseed Extracts Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Grapeseed Extract Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the grapeseed extract market by Product (Powder and Liquid) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The grapeseed extract market in the powder-based grapeseed extracts segment will be significant for revenue generation. Powdered grapeseed extracts are highly preferred in capsules and tablets because the solvent is removed from the final product. Companies have been investing in product innovations for developing new types of grapeseed extracts. For instance, in 2021, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp. launched its 'Super Fruit Grapeseed Extract' derived from Champagne Grapeseeds from France. Such factors will drive the segment growth in the forecast years.

Grapeseed Extract Market: Drivers

Multiple benefits of grapeseed extracts to drive growth

The key factor driving the global grapeseed extract market growth is the multiple benefits of grapeseed extracts. Grapeseed extracts offer numerous benefits, such as cellulite reduction, weight loss, and immune system enhancement. Grapeseed extracts are available as a dietary supplement containing 50 or 100 milligrams in tablets or capsules and liquid form, which helps in the treatment of poor blood circulation, high cholesterol, macular degeneration, atherosclerosis, and nerve damage. Furthermore, the extracts are also recommended for the treatment of earaches, candidiasis, diarrhea, and throat infections. Grapeseed extract is rich in phytochemicals and nutrients, which has a multitude of uses and many benefits for human health because it contains tocopherols, citric acid, vitamin C, sterols, limonoids, and trace minerals. Thus, the aforementioned benefits of grapeseed extracts will further drive market growth during the forecast period.

Grapeseed Extract Market: Trends

The rising demand for food supplements globally is a major trend

The rising demand for food supplements globally is one of the key grapeseed extract market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The increasing importance of grapeseed extracts as a functional ingredient in weight loss has been driving the target market growth. For instance, childhood obesity is a serious health problem in the US. In 2021, one in five children and adolescents in the US had obesity. Furthermore, according to the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, in 2020, the beneficial effects of grapeseed extracts were studied in relation to body weight and fat storage in hamsters. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 659,000 people in the US die from heart disease each year, that's 1 in every four deaths. Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast years.

Grapeseed Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ActivInside, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Benepure Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bhooratna Agri Processors, Botanic Innovations LLC, Breko GmbH, ConnOils LLC, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Fancy India Corp., Forward Farma BV, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd., JF Natural, Midas Pharma GmbH, Natac Ingredients SLU, Natrusolate, NetQem LLC, NEXIRA, Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd., and PipingRock Health Products LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ambe NS Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Bhooratna Agri Processors

Exhibit 92: Bhooratna Agri Processors - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bhooratna Agri Processors - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Bhooratna Agri Processors - Key offerings

10.5 E. and J. Gallo Winery

Exhibit 95: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Overview



Exhibit 96: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: E. and J. Gallo Winery - Key offerings

10.6 Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

Exhibit 98: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Midas Pharma GmbH

Exhibit 104: Midas Pharma GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 105: Midas Pharma GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Midas Pharma GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 NetQem LLC

Exhibit 107: NetQem LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: NetQem LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: NetQem LLC - Key offerings

10.10 NEXIRA

Exhibit 110: NEXIRA - Overview



Exhibit 111: NEXIRA - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: NEXIRA - Key offerings

10.11 Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Phyto Life Sciences P Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 PipingRock Health Products LLC

Exhibit 116: PipingRock Health Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: PipingRock Health Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: PipingRock Health Products LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

